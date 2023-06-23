Iconic sports memorabilia up for auction in Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS (NewsNation) — Sports fans have the opportunity to score big on some iconic memorabilia this weekend as more than 900 items are up for bid at Julien’s Auction in Beverly Hills.

Items from superstars like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and even Babe Ruth will be up for auction. NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello received a behind-the-scenes look at what’s available before the big event.

“All of the great sports icons are represented in this room. This is the last time 900 items would be together from all of the sports genres,” Julien’s Auction founder Martin Nolan said.

Nolan said one of his favorite people to work with at one time was Pelé, a former Brazilian professional footballer. One of Pelé’s old jerseys that he wore is among 300 of his items up for bid this weekend.

There are trophies, game-worn jerseys, autographed items and much more.

“It’s fantastic because you know he’s gone sadly. But now we have the items that keep his memory alive,” Nolan said.

A signed Pelé jersey is estimated to sell for anything between $10,000 to $20,000, even with all the stains and markings. Nolan said those extra details actually bump up the price because people want to see that the jersey has actually been worn.

“They want to see the sweat stains. He signed it,” Nolan said.

A painting of a photograph of Pelé taken in 1970, which he signed, is going for about $3,000 to $5,000 to start.

Another item available for auction: Muhammad Ali’s signed shorts from one of the training exhibitions in Bueno Aires, Argentina, in 1979.

A Spalding basketball signed by Kobe Bryant is also up for auction, starting at $1,000, and his basketball shoes he wore against the Minnesota Timberwolves are estimated to go for $20,000 to $30,000.

But the highest-priced item in the auction, estimated at $400,000 to $600,000, is a commemorative “Dream Team” practice-worn jersey, signed and worn by Michael Jordan.

The auction takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for those who are interested in building their sports memorabilia collections. To learn more about the auction, visit Julien’s Auction’s website.