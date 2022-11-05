Is it time to stop giving Kyrie Irving attention?

(NewsNation) — NBA superstar Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games after he promoted a movie on social media that contained antisemitic themes.

Following Irving’s post and subsequent suspension has been a barrage of media coverage around the embattled all-star that, in some ways, including increasing sales of the movie and book on Amazon, has given a platform to his views

Political scientist Jeffrey Herbst from American Jewish University said it is time to stop giving Irving attention.

“I think society has spoken about his tweets and made clear overwhelmingly that people disapprove,” Herbst said. “I think, frankly, at this point, we risk giving him too much attention.”

