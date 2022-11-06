‘It was a big night’: ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75M betting big on the Astros

(NewsNation) — The Houston Astros are celebrating their World Series title after a six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies last night but they are not the only big winners.

Texas furniture tycoon Jim McIngvale won a mind-blowing $75 million after betting $10 million with numerous sports books on the Astros.

He’s known as “Mattress Mack” and is known for his generosity and love of gambling.

McIngvale is now cashing in on the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history.

“It was a big night, a good night last night,” McIngvale said in an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime.”

According to McIngvale, his furniture store held a promotion that gave mattress purchasers money back if the Astros won the championship.

“Most of the, if not all, of that $75 million is going back to customers who are happy, happy, happy getting great, great, great mattresses,” he said.

