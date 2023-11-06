Man spotted juggling while running NYC Marathon

Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(NewsNation) — A man was spotted juggling while running the New York City Marathon over the weekend.

A video taken by a spectator shows the runner juggling four balls as he ran along Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

The sport, known as “joggling,” is not new to the marathon. In 2020, Jack Hirschowitz became the oldest “joggler” to run the race at 75 years old, according to the New York Road Runners.

But in 2015, joggling was banned from the New York Marathon.

Elite joggler Michal Kapral was hoping to beat his world record of 2 hours, 50 minutes, 12 seconds when marathon organizers ruled beanbags filled with millet seed, like Kapral used, fell under the “prohibited items” list.

The list of prohibited items for the 2023 run does not include beanbags or explicitly ban joggling, but bans the use of props “including flag poles, sporting equipment, military and fire gear.”