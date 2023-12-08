John Rahm to join LIV Golf in deal worth more than $300M: Report

(NewsNation) — Masters champion Jon Rahm is joining LIV Golf.

Rahm, 29, confirmed the move in an interview with Fox News Thursday.

“I’ve been very happy,” Rahm said. “But there is a lot of things that LIV Golf has to offer that were very enticing.”

According to ESPN Rahm’s LIV contract is expected to be more than $300 million and run for at least three years.

The development comes 25 days before the deadline for the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund try to finalize their June 6 agreement to become commercial partners in a for-profit enterprise, along with the European tour.

David Feherty, a golf analyst who sat down with Rahm in an exclusive interview, said though rumors were circulating, it took Rahm a long time to make this decision.

“He was thinking about his family — a generational thing,” Feherty said. “He’s just one of those players, that has tremendous personality he brings with him. He’s like a teddy bear with a temper — that gentleness, but there’s a spark underneath it as well. He’s got that Latin temperament, that makes him really appealing.”

He remains eligible for the majors for the next five years — the Masters for life, the U.S. Open until 2031. Still to be determined is how the move affects his eligibility for the Ryder Cup.

The 2024 LIV Golf tour will kick off the first weekend in February on The CW Network. The CW is owned by Nexstar, NewsNation’s parent company.

