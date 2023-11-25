Josh Giddey responds to allegations of relationship with a minor

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 19: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who is facing accusations of a relationship with an underage girl, told reporters he understands the questions surrounding the alleged relationship but does not “have anything to say” right now.

Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October.

“We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it was a personal matter and he had no comment.

Mark Daigneault was asked about the Josh Giddey situation: pic.twitter.com/VfKsPP31m0 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

A first-round pick in 2021, Giddey was named to the All-Rookie second team that season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

