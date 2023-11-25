Josh Giddey responds to allegations of relationship with a minor

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who is facing accusations of a relationship with an underage girl, told reporters he understands the questions surrounding the alleged relationship but does not “have anything to say” right now.
In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.
Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October.
“We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it was a personal matter and he had no comment.
A first-round pick in 2021, Giddey was named to the All-Rookie second team that season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.