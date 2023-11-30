Timeline: Josh Giddey allegations, investigation

(NewsNation) — Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey remained under investigation as of Thursday over an alleged improper relationship he had with a minor.

Police in Newport Beach, California, have said they are seeking more information in the matter, and the NBA is also conducting its own investigation.

Giddey has continued to play while both probes are ongoing.

Here’s a look at the timeline of events:

Week of Nov. 19

Allegations surface on social media that Giddey engaged in a romantic relationship with an underage girl. The posts have since been deleted.

Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October.

Nov. 24

The NBA confirms it is investigating the allegations. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said that day.

Giddey declines to comment to reporters, as does Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who said it was a personal matter.

Nov. 29

Newport Beach police confirm to NewsNation that they are investigating the allegations.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case,” Chief Joseph Cartwright said in a news release.

Newport Beach police said anybody with information about the allegations should call Detective C. Carter at 949-644-3783 or cecarter@nbpd.org.

The police department declined to answer any questions about the investigation and said further updates would be available on the social media platform X.

Nov. 30

News surfaces that Giddey’s agent Daniel Moldovan was fired by his agency for an unrelated incident.

According to journalist Ethan Strauss on his Substack, Moldovan was terminated after posting a profane comment in response to an Instagram post by the Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter that depicted a paraglider holding a Palestinian flag.

“72 hours after terrorists paraglided into a music festival and slaughtered 260 young people,” Moldovan wrote, according to the New York Post. “This is how BLM chose to symbolize where their support lies. F–k BLM and anybody who supports them.”

The agency confirmed the firing to Strauss’ publication.

“Octagon became aware that Daniel Moldovan made divisive, disparaging, and corrosive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for,” the agency said in a statement.