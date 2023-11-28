Police investigating Josh Giddey over alleged misconduct: reports

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 19: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Police are investigating NBA player Josh Giddey over allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, according to media reports.

The Newport Beach Police Department is investigating the matter “to see if there is any validity to the claims and if any laws were broken,” TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard addressed the matter Friday, telling reporters he understands the questions surrounding the alleged relationship but does not “have anything to say” right now.

The NBA confirmed Friday it is also investigating the allegations.

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October.

“We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday.

Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder since the allegations surfaced, and coach Mark Daigneault said Giddey would play Tuesday.

NewsNation digital producer Sean Noone and The Associated Press contributed to this report.