Kansas City celebrates Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

(NewsNation) — Kansas City is celebrating the Chiefs’ 38-35 win at Super Bowl LVII after a dramatic fourth quarter comeback.

NewsNation correspondent Ryan Bass joins “Rush Hour” from Kansas City where fans are celebrating in the streets.

“The people in the Midwest and Kansas City, you can’t beat it. It’s the greatest city in the world and the greatest team in the world,” said one Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Meanwhile, some Philadelphia Eagles fans blame a questionable defensive holding call in the final moments for their team’s loss.

One Eagles fan said, “The last play of holding was wrong. It was a bad call, a bad call that cost the Eagles the entire Super Bowl.”