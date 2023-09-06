Kansas football photographer on life support after being run into

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A team photographer for Wichita Northwest’s football team is on life support after she was hospitalized during a junior varsity game at Bishop Carroll on Monday.

A Facebook post from the Wichita Northwest football page says Linda Gregory and her husband, Mel, have been shooting photos of the team for years.

During Monday night’s game, she “was ran into” and hit her head on the concrete apron of the track. She was taken to a local hospital where the post says her condition has worsened.

“Currently now Linda is unresponsive and a (neurosurgeon) will be speaking with Mel soon! Please Please Please think of Linda and say a prayer for her. She and Mel mean so much to their friends, my family and the Wichita Northwest High School Family!” the post reads.

Another post from the football program’s Facebook page says Linda is on life support, awaiting the arrival of family.

“I appreciate every concern and prayers. She was doing what she loved,” the post reads. “God Bless you Linda! You made every kid you came into contact feel special!”

A Wednesday evening post from her husband said that while Linda remained on life support, “the prognosis is not long until she will lose her brain function.”

“There is no timeline but she will probably be left on machines until recipients for her organs are found,” Mel wrote. “She would be honored to have even thought that she touched one life but her joy would overflow knowing how many have known and cared for her.”