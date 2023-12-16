Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after fall at concert

FILE – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appreciates what today’s NBA players are doing in their attempts to make the world better, how they’re using their voices and platforms as conduits for change. The NBA announced Thursday, May 13, 2021 the creation of a new award — the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award — to recognize players who are making strides in the fight for social justice.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in the hospital Saturday after falling, according to a statement from his longtime business partner Deborah Morales.

“Last night while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip,” Morales said in the statement. “He will have surgery today. We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now. “

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The 7-foot-2 center was the NBA’s career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

At the time of his retirement at 42 in 1989, he was the NBA’s regular season career leader in points, games played, minutes played, field goals made, blocked shots and defensive rebounds.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, revealed a battle with prostate cancer in 2020 and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in 2008. In 2023, he revealed he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or AFib, a common form of heart arrhythmia.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in the NBA for 20 seasons as a member of the Milwaukee and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.