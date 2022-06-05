Jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in rookie playoffs sold for $2.7M

FILE – In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Each was an NBA champion, an MVP, an Olympic gold medalist, annual locks for All-Star and All-Defensive teams. And now, the ultimate honor comes their way: On Saturday night, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Connecticut, they all officially become members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, has sold at auction for $2.73 million.

SCP Auctions said Sunday that the buyer wished to remain anonymous as did the seller, who had the jersey for 25 years. David Kohler of SCP Auctions had estimated the jersey from the 1996-97 season would fetch $3 million to $5 million.

Another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

The winning bidder this time acquired the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento. The jersey’s authenticity was verified by independent authenticators, who photo-matched it, Kohler said.

Bryant was killed Jan. 26, 2020, in a California helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.