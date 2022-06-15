Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion gestures while speaking during his interview with the Associated Press in his office in the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(NewsNation) — Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and a former heavyweight boxing champion, will be honored with an Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2022 ESPYS.

A press release from ESPN described the award as given to “a deserving member of the sporting world who makes a difference far beyond the field of play.”

“It is a great honor for me to receive this award,” Klitschko said in a statement. “I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine.”

Klitschko, the release noted, has been a central figure in his country’s defense since it was invaded by Russian forces in late February. He and his brother, Wladimir Klitschko, vowed to fight in the streets after Russia attacked.

“I don’t have another choice,” the Kyiv mayor previously told a reporter with ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.” “I would have to do that … I will be fighting.”

Klitschko, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, said the invasion is a “nightmare.”

“We stand in front of one of the biggest and strongest armies in the world, but we have to defend our families, defend our country, our cities, and we (don’t) have another choice,” he said.

Other boxers followed suit in joining the fight, such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk.

Klitschko and his brother grew up boxing in the old Soviet amateur system. The mayor finished his professional career with a 45-2 record, before entering the Ukrainian political sphere in 2006.

“Vitali’s poise and strength as his city and country faces unfathomable tests have far surpassed the incredible resolve he demonstrated as one of boxing’s top heavyweight champions,” Rob King, executive editor-at-large of ESPN Content. “His commitment to the people of Ukraine has been a global inspiration, and his bravery is a prime example of the resilience of the human spirit.”

Named after American tennis player Arthur Ashe, the Ashe Award is one of the most prestigious awards in sports. Past winners include Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King and Nelson Mandela.

The ESPYS are set for 7 p.m. CT July 20 and will be broadcast on ABC.