Lawyer says Tua can ‘call me’ if he wants to sue NFL

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after he suffered a separate head-ringing hit against the Buffalo Bills, raising questions as to why Tagovailoa was playing at all Thursday.

Critics and fans alike have questioned the Dolphins handling of Tagovailoa’s health after the quarterback was cleared to play Thursday night despite having been in concussion protocol all week after he staggered on his feet following the big hit he endured against Buffalo.

Tagovailoa was whipped to the ground by a Cincinnati defender Thursday night and had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital after he demonstrated signs of severe head trauma.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL is now investigating whether league protocols were violated when the Dolphins cleared Tagovailoa to play against Cincinnati.

Attorney Jason Luckasevic, who was one of the first attorneys to file a lawsuit against the NFL in 2011 over its handling of traumatic head injuries, told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that Tagovailoa can call him if he wants to file a lawsuit.

“He’s fortunate he doesn’t have a brain bleed; he’s fortunate he didn’t die,” Luckasevic said of Tagovailoa. “He was at risk for second impact syndrome, which if you don’t recover from a concussion and you suffer a second one, you can have a brain bleed and you can die.”

Luckasevic said there is “no doubt” protocols were violated in the handling of Tagovailoa’s injury Sunday heading into Thursday’s game.