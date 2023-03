(NewsNation) — LIV Golf will be in Tucson, Arizona, for the second tournament of the year for the golf league, and the first in the United States.

Jason Dumas, with NewsNation local affiliate KRON, will be covering the tournament for CW Sports, where it will be airing Friday on the app and broadcast on both the network and app Saturday and Sunday.

Dumas says LIV Golf isn’t the same as other tournaments — and it embraces these differences more than any other golf tour in the world.