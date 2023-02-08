Mahomes, Hurts prepare for historic matchup in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(NewsNation) — For the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Super Bowl.

Two Texas-grown quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are preparing to hit the world stage. In interviews with NewsNation, Mahomes’ and Hurts’ former high school coaches praised their work ethic and character.

Only three Black quarterbacks in NFL history have led their team to a Super Bowl win — Doug Williams broke the barrier in 1988; 26 years later, Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a win in Super Bowl 48; and Patrick Mahomes was at the helm for the Kansas City Chiefs when they won in 2020.

“I tell him about the importance of being prepared as an African American quarterback, because although times have changed, there are still doors to be broken down,” said Byron Henderson, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Channelview High School, where Hurts played.

If Mahomes is victorious again Sunday, he will become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple rings.

Mahomes grew up in Whitehouse, Texas, as the son of pro baseball player Patrick Mahomes Sr. Mahomes, a triple threat in sports, nearly followed in his dad’s footsteps and was drafted into the MLB — before he chose to go to Texas Tech University for football.

“Patrick’s definitely … raised in an environment where he wasn’t going to quit something,” said Adam Cook, who coached Mahomes at Whitehouse High School. “The parents were a big part of that.”

Sports is also in Hurts’ blood. A Houston area native, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was coached by his dad, Averion Hurts.

“Coach Hurts treats everyone the same, whether it’s his son, whether it’s your son; the one thing I can say is he is a very fair, direct and hard coach on whoever comes to our program,” Henderson said. “He made sure that no one ever thought that he gave any favoritism to Jalen.”

Hurts is a powerhouse dual-threat quarterback, faster and stronger than many of his opponents. His senior year, Hurts threw for 51 touchdowns and then made history as the starting quarterback for the University of Alabama, winning the SEC championship as a freshman.

Henderson said Hurts has always pushed himself and literally can bear any weight on his shoulders come game day.

“You could see the respect that he demanded by his work ethic. He always showed his own drive before he led others,” Henderson said.

But Patrick Mahomes and his ability to overcome adversity is nearly superhuman. In the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, an injured Mahomes won the game literally on one leg after spraining his ankle. It was a performance that sent him to his third Super Bowl appearance.

“Ultimately, he just wants to compete and play a game,” Cook said. “I think that’s another reason why people are so drawn to him, is he loves the game. He can’t hide it … that he absolutely loves what it is that he’s doing.”

The Super Bowl will be played Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.