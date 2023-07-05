Major League Baseball to debut ‘virtual ballpark’

FILE – A rain-covered MLB logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(NewsNation) — Major League Baseball has announced its entry into the metaverse by organizing an All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, according to multiple reports.

According to an article from The Verge, the event aims to blend professional baseball with virtual reality, offering fans an immersive experience and bridging the gap between physical and digital realms.

The game will feature a star-studded lineup of baseball players and celebrities competing in a simulated baseball match within the metaverse.

Fans can participate by using virtual reality headsets, providing a 3D environment and opportunities for interaction with other fans, players and celebrities.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to attend Major League games or enjoy a Major League ballpark experience,” Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president, media and business development, said in a statement. “But now we can provide this opportunity to anyone with an internet connection, no matter where they are.”

MLB’s venture into the metaverse is a step toward enhancing the fan experience and may inspire other sports organizations to explore similar initiatives in the future.