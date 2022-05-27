INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation) — Auto racing remains a male-dominated sport, but one program is working to bring diversity to every level of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Beth Paretta is the CEO of Paretta Autosport, the first woman-owned, woman-driven team in IndyCar series, a majority-women racing team. As a child, she became a racing fan; she loved watching the sport.

Paretta never thought it’d be possible for her to be in the Indianapolis 500, yet she is. Also a car fanatic, she said she’s trying to help the next generation see what’s possible by being visible.

“The one thing that’s great about racing is it’s kind of an equalizer in that if you’re good — if you can drive faster, if you can change the tires as fast as somebody else, there’s a spot for you,” Paretta explained.

She continued, “It’s been about convincing everyone else in the paddock that we can do it and the more that we’re doing it, the more we’re proving ourselves, and it’s really a meritocracy in that sense. Once you get in the door, it’s a meritocracy. I’m trying to help keep that door open.”

