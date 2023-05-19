Accuser’s lawyer: Matt Araiza making ‘arrogant’ statements

(NewsNation) — The attorney for the accuser of Matt Araiza cast the former Buffalo Bills punter as an “arrogant” 23-year-old taking a victory lap months after a prosecutor’s decision not to charge him following an investigation into rape allegations.

Araiza was accused last year in a civil lawsuit of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old woman at an off-campus house party in October 2021 at San Diego State University, when he was 21. He was released by the Bills two days after the lawsuit was filed.

Araiza is now speaking out, and in one of his first interviews since the allegations arose, he told NewsNation affiliate KSWB-TV this week his “name will never be the same.”

Daniel Gilleon, the attorney for Araiza’s accuser, took aim at Araiza’s media appearances, saying Friday on “CUOMO” that he is a “very arrogant young man.”

“He’s trying to slut shame his victim by saying that the reason (he) asked her how old she was was because she was being basically being very sexual,” Gilleon said, referencing another interview with KFMB-TV. Araiza said the woman was being “forward” at the party after they met and claimed she told him she was “very sexually experienced,” leading him to ask about her age.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced in December that it would not be criminally charging Araiza or two of his former teammates. The San Diego Police Department had concluded its investigation of the allegation in August 2022.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Araiza denies the rape allegation but says he had consensual sex with the woman at the party in a side yard. Gilleon alleges Araiza then led the woman into a room inside the house, where she was raped by two other football players.

“The bottom line is my client said from day one she went to the police right away and said it was Matt Araiza that led her from the side yard into the room … and then when she got into the room, she was shoved from behind onto the bed,” Gilleon said. “That’s been her allegation from the very beginning.”

The district attorney’s office told the accuser in a December meeting they were unable to prove that there was awareness of her age or her intoxication level. At least two witnesses at the party allegedly heard the girl say she was 18, while others said they didn’t recall her age coming up.

Prosecutors also said Araiza was not present when the attack occurred, nor was he seen on videos recovered after the incident.

“We have at least one witness to say that he was never inside the house that night, and there are videos that were taken by guys who were in the room that night; Matt Araiza’s face or body are nowhere on those videos whatsoever,” Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong said Friday on “CUOMO.”

San Diego State University also said Thursday there were “no findings” against Araiza in its own own investigation into the matter. The university noted Araiza was not a named respondent in the investigation, which focused on whether anyone violated the school’s personal conduct policy, ESPN and Yahoo! Sports reported.

Araiza said he has continued training and plans to return to professional football.

“Teams are expressing interest in him at this time,” Armstrong said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.