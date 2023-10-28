‘A lot of butts here’: Kelly Stafford slams Blueface for conduct at Rams game

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is in a war of words with rapper Blueface.

This all stemmed from Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Video posted to the L.A. native rapper’s Instagram story showed about three women taking off their shorts and then dancing in thong underwear. As the women bent over to show more, Blueface threw cash at them.

This caught the attention of Stafford’s wife, who slammed the rapper on her podcast “The Morning After.”

Stafford felt Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, turned the suite into a strip club-like atmosphere.

“My nephews, who are older, have Instagram. They were at the game, and they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Look what’s going on here.’ They found it,” she explained. “And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, ‘Mommy, there’s a lot of butts here.’ I go, ‘Butts? What are you talking about?’ And then I got sent it and I was like, ‘Oh!’”

“So my daughters saw that. Not OK! And not OK that my nephews saw it either,” she continued. “It’s just a little disappointing. It makes me not want to take my kids to the game, because I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen next?’”

Blueface responded by posting a clip of Stafford’s podcast calling her a “Karen.”

A spokesperson with SoFi said they were alerted to the situation and asked security to tell them to stop, which they did.

SoFi and the Rams said they do not condone lewd behavior at the stadium.

But, the dancers weren’t the only thing that made headlines from the rapper’s suite.

Blueface also popped the question to his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis during the game. A video of the moment was posted to Instagram showing the rapper getting on one knee, with Alexis getting emotional before saying “yes.”

The couple have two children together. Blueface also has another young child with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. The couple’s relationship was highlighted on the Zeus reality show “Crazy in Love.”