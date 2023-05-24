Meet the 2023 Indy 500 Milk Man: ‘This is serious business’

INDIANAPOLIS – MAY 25: Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, drinks the ceremonial winner’s milk over in victory lane in celebration of winning the IRL IndyCar Series 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 25, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation) — It’s a tradition that may be bizarre to some, but iconic to racing fans — a win at the Indy 500 means a trophy, a wreath and that chilly, celebratory milk.

“It comes right straight out of the ice; it’s cold,” said Kerry Estes, the 2023 Indy 500 Milk Man. “I want that milk so cold when they dump it over that they gasp. But I mean, it’s got to be perfect.”

On race day Sunday, the Indiana dairy farmer and dad’s job is high stakes, as he’ll hand off the glass bottle of milk to the winning driver.

“This is serious business. Like, we don’t take this milk tradition lightly. So this milk is protected,” Estes said. “Nobody has access to the milk until the driver does.”

The milk tradition dates back to 1936 when driver Louis Meyer drank buttermilk in Victory Lane. He was hot and thirsty after the race and his mom said, “Drink some milk.”

Today, the tradition flows on thanks to the American Dairy Association Indiana. The Indy 500 and milk are practically synonymous.

“The fact that I get to represent all dairy farmers on this special day, I mean, the biggest moment in sports and we get to hand the bottle of milk,” Estes said.

That winning moment will be watched by millions of fans, but come Sunday, Estes said there’s only one thing racing through his mind.

“That my four kids and my wife get to be here and to enjoy this moment,” Estes said.

It’s also more than just a glass bottle of milk for Estes.

“We pour our life into this. Everything we do, all our schedule revolves around this. Our time. How much money or how little money we have is all part of this,” he said. “It really does mean something special to us.”

The Indiana Dairy Association released the results from its annual milk preference poll, asking drivers which type of milk they’d prefer. Drivers can choose from three milk options: whole milk, 2% milk or skim milk (there is a fourth option for “no preference”).

According to this year’s results, 28 drivers selected whole milk, three picked 2% and two picked skim.