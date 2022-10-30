Two Michigan players ‘assaulted’ after game

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell Brooks (33) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(NewsNation) — Two Michigan Wolverines players were injured after a post-game scuffle.

Coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters the players were “assaulted” in the tunnel after the team’s game against Michigan State University.

The postgame melee began after the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 on Saturday. Social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Harbaugh said another player was also injured, but declined to name them.

MSU President Samuel Stanley issued a statement condemning the attack.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program. On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

Spartans coach Mel Tucker said on Twitter the behavior was inappropriate and pledged to cooperate with law enforcement and the Big 10 Conference.

“As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.”

University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said an investigation is underway in partnership with Michigan State Police, and Michigan’s athletic department and football program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.