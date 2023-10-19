Viral video spotlights league’s mission to remove barriers to baseball

(NewsNation) — Zach Wagner is the most intimidating hitter in the Miracle League of Arizona history, and there’s a viral video to prove it.

The league — which offers individuals with disabilities or special health care needs the opportunity to play baseball — posted a video of Wagner doing his warm-up ritual that garnered more than 500,000 views.

Wagner, 28, who has Down syndrome, has a swing called the “Zach Attack.” His infectious enthusiasm and character have made him a fan favorite.

In the video, Wagner starts with a pretend rifle shot to the outfield, followed by a powerful swing and an exuberant home run trot. He receives high-fives from the opposing team, all while his favorite call song by Luke Bryan is playing in the background.

One user commented on the video, saying, “Easily my favorite player highlight of the year.”

“It was amazing, I couldn’t believe it,” said Zach’s mom, Cindy Wagner, about the viral video. “To see somebody that is getting so much joy from his walk-off, home run, maybe puts a smile on somebody’s face. But the full family was really surprised.”

The video was posted last month by the Miracle League of Arizona, a nonprofit organization with a core mission to provide a safe, fun, and inclusive baseball experience to individuals with disabilities regardless of any cognitive, mental, neurological or physical challenges they may face, according to executive director Cassandra Switalski.

“We try to remove the barriers so that they get to experience the fun of the game,” Switalski said.

Founded in 2011, the organization recently celebrated its 10-year milestone and continues to thrive. The Miracle League has seen a steady increase in participants, with over 300 athletes joining the league in the current season.

While primarily located in north Scottsdale, they have drawn athletes from across Arizona.

The league operates on a seven-week season schedule, offering games in the fall, winter and spring. It organizes games on Saturdays and weekday evenings, with a focus on tailoring games to the ages and skill levels of the athletes.

Most games are recreational, ensuring that every player gets the chance to hit and score a run. Additionally, there is a competitive division where Wagner plays with other athletes who wish to perform at a higher skill level.

“There are thousands of individuals with special needs in the valley. And not that many opportunities for them to get out, be active, be part of a team, be part of something bigger than themselves,” Switalski said.

Parents of the athletes also appreciate the chance to see their children celebrated and successful while enjoying a relaxing experience, Switalski said.

Wagner, who was very excited when his video went viral, said he feels energetic and strong when on the field.

“I want people to watch the video more, and I want to thank my mom and dad for cheering me,” Wagner said.

He told NewsNation that even though he is a pretty good hitter, he prefers being the catcher on the field.

“I like getting people out,” Wagner said.

Switalski encouraged those interested in learning more about or supporting the organization to visit its website at miracleleagueaz.com. The organization also provides all services free of cost to the families, covering uniforms, walk-up music, insurance, and registration.