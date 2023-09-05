Missouri group plays 100-hour baseball game, breaks world record

(NewsNation) — A group in North Kansas City, Missouri, has set the record for the world’s longest baseball game, which clocked in at 100 hours and one minute.

The Endless Game Foundation played to raise money for charity, breaking a previous record for 83 hours that was set in Canada.

The game started on Thursday morning and didn’t end until Monday at noon, with a rotating group of 60 players divided into two teams. Supporting them were many volunteers as well as 50 scorekeepers and 75 umpires.

The players divided into Team Courage and Team Strength as they played to raise money for a number of charities, including Operation Breakthrough, which helps children in poverty, Children’s Mercy Hospital and the North Kansas City animal shelter.

Players rotated in shifts, with four hours playing and eight hours of rest. RVs and showers were provided for players since they were not allowed to leave the park until the game was finished.

Some of the players play in senior leagues in the region and volunteered to be part of the effort. Players ranged in age from 30 to 70, and there was more to do than just watch the game. Live music, food trucks and a wine and beer garden were also available to fans who came out to support the group.

By the time the five-day game ended, Team Courage won with 468 runs to Team Strength’s 307. The group is hoping to raise $300,000 for the charities and is continuing to raise funds through a silent auction.