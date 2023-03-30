MLB Opening Day: Recipes that make you feel like you’re there

Chef Bianca Vallone, Owner of B’s Sweet Bites, recommends these recipes to get the most out of your opening day at home.

ANGEL STADIUM OF ANAHEIM – WEST COAST CALIFORNIA HELMET NACHOS

Round Corn Tortilla Chips

Chipotle grilled chicken breasts- chopped.

Nacho Cheese

Pico De Gallo

Beans

Guacamole

Pickled Jalapenos

Recipe makes 6 Helmets/ bowls or 1 large serving bowl.

First you want to prepare your chicken breast. Rub your chicken breasts with oil, and then sprinkle some chipotle seasoning over them. Grill your chicken breasts (depending on thickness) for about 6-8 minutes on each side. Let them rest and allow the juices to stay inside.

While the chicken breasts rest, prepare your nacho cheese sauce. You can make your own sauce or heat a can of nacho cheese sauce from the grocery store.

To make your own sauce, you will need the following:

3 Tablespoons butter

3 Tablespoons Flour

½ cup beer (your favorite!)

1 cup milk or half n half

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

3 cups shredded cheddar.

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and whisk until combined. Cook 30 seconds, while whisking occasionally. Add beer, whisking continuously as you pour, eliminating any lumps from the flour mixture. Slowly add in milk, whisking as you pour. Cook over Medium heat, whisking often, for several minutes, until mixture has thickened. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Add cheese, a handful at a time, and stir until completely melted.

Next you will want to prepare your Pico de Gallo. (You can use store bought or make your own)

You will need:

1 cup finely diced white onion.

1 jalapeno with ribs removed- finely diced.

1/4 cup lime juice

Salt and pepper

8 small tomatoes (4 large)

½ cup finely chopped cilantro

Place everyone in a bowl and mixed gently.

Lastly, prepare your guacamole (or use store bought)

You will need:

3 ripe avocados

½ small, diced onion

2 diced, Roma tomatoes.

3 Tablespoons finely chopped cilantro.

2 garlic cloves finely chopped.

1 lime juiced.

Salt and pepper.

Cut avocados in half and remove the pit carefully. Scoop the halves into a bowl and mash them with a fork- you can leave the pieces as chunky as you would like. Fold in the rest of the ingredients.

Now we are ready to assemble or Helmet Nachos. First Take 1 bag of round corn tortilla chips and place on the bottom. Now that the chicken has rested and cool it can be chopped and placed on top of the chips. Next place a drain beans over top. Pour over top the beer nacho cheese sauce, and then sprinkle with Pico de Gallo. Lastly top with your guacamole and pickled (drained) jalapenos. Serve with lime wedges, and sour cream.

CITI FIELD – HOME OF THE METS–EAST COAST -PIZZA BAGELS

Bagels

Pizza Sauce

Shredded Mozzarella

Various Pizza Toppings of your Fave!

You can start by making your own Bagels (yay you!)

Our you can buy your favorite bagels, cut them in half and gently toast them on a medium heat sauté pan with butter, let them toast until they have a nice golden-brown color (about 3-4 minutes). Place your toasted bagel halves on a cookie sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Next you are going to top your bagels with pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and then if you feel you want to make a homerun (nudge nudge) you can top them with pepperoni, onions, peppers, sausage, spinach, garlic, ricotta, pineapple (don’t hate) whatever your favorite toppings are.

You are going to place your sheet pan of pizza bagels into a preheated 400-degree oven. Bake them for about 5-10 minutes (checking them halfway) until the cheese is golden and bubbly. When them come out drizzle with some good olive oil, a little grated parmesan cheese and chili flakes.

Bagel Recipe:

1 and 1/2 cups (360ml) warm water (between 100-110°F

(between 100-110°F 2 ¾ tsp dry yeast

4 cups bread flour

1 Tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons salt

Prepare the dough: Whisk the warm water and yeast together in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment. Cover and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Add the flour, sugar, and salt. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes. The dough is very stiff and will look somewhat dry. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. With lightly floured hands, knead the dough for 6-7 minutes. After kneading, the dough should still feel a little soft. Poke it with your finger—if it slowly bounces back, your dough is ready to rise. If not, keep kneading. The dough is too heavy for the mixer to knead it. Lightly grease a large bowl with oil or nonstick spray. Place the dough in the bowl, turning it to coat all sides in the oil. Cover and either let sit in the fridge overnight or let rise for 60-90 minutes in room temperature until doubled in size. Shape the bagels: When the dough is ready, punch it down to release any air bubbles. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. (Just eyeball it– doesn’t need to be perfect!) Shape each piece into a ball. Press your index finger through the center of each ball to make a hole about 1.5 – 2 inches in diameter. Loosely cover the shaped bagels with kitchen towel and rest for a few minutes as you prepare the water bath. Bring 2 quarts of water and ¼ cup honey to a boil, and then down to a simmer- medium heat. Whisk to make sure the honey is dissolved. Place 2 bagels in the water at a time, and let them cook 1 minute on each side, and place them back onto the sheet pan. Brush the bagels with an egg wash (beaten egg). Bake the bagels in a preheated oven at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Let the bagels cool completely.

Pizza Sauce:

1-15 ounce can of tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 Tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 cup grated parmesan cheese.

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 teaspoons sugar

Place everything into a blender and mix. Can be smooth or chunky depending on your preference.

WRIGLEY FIELD-HOME OF THE CUBS- CHICAGO STYLE HOT DOGS WITH FRIES

You will need:

1 all-beef hot dog (Vienna)

1 poppy seed hot dog bun

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon sweet green pickle relish

1 tablespoon chopped onion

4 tomato wedges

1 dill pickle spear

2 sport peppers

1 dash celery salt

Boil your hot dog for about 5minutes, and if possible, steam your bun. Place hot dog and then toppings in this order: mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, peppers, and dash of celery salt.

Serve with fries, chips and keep the ketchup away!

Stadium Dessert- Cracker Jack cupcakes

⅓ cup butter, softened

1 cup Brown sugar

2 eggs. large

2 tsp. vanilla

½ cup creamy peanut butter

1 ½ cup flour

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking soda

½ cup milk

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and prepare your cupcake pan with liners.

In a large mixing bowl beat the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Beat in the peanut butter. Combine the dry ingredients and then add ⅓ at a time alternating the flour and milk. Beat well and scrape the sides of your bowl. Scoop into the prepared cupcake pans and fill ⅔ full. Bake for 16-20 minutes, until golden brown and an inserted toothpick, comes out clean.

Next make the caramel buttercream.

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup butter

¼ cup milk

2 ½ cup powdered sugar

In a medium saucepan stir together the brown sugar, butter, and milk.

Cook over low heat to dissolve the brown sugar, then increase the heat to medium and cook for 4- 6 minutes without stirring. The mixture should be an amber color with small bubbles around the pan. Set aside 3 tablespoons of the caramel to drizzle on the cupcakes. Pour the remaining caramel into a mixing bowl and let cool. The mixture will thicken as it cools. Slowly beat in the powdered sugar until the mixture is thick and creamy. You may have to add some milk if your mixture is too thick.

Pipe the buttercream on top of your cooled cupcakes, and place some pieces of cracker jack on top. Then drizzle each cupcake with remaining caramel sauce.