MLB player suffers facial fractures after being hit in head by 91 mph pitch

Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward reacts after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah, as Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from the hospital Saturday evening.

To replace Ward, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch from Manoah. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.

Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels’ dugout for the trainer as Ward went down, blood running down his face. Angels staff rushed to the plate and held a towel to Ward’s face. After a couple of minutes, Ward got to his feet and left the field on a cart. His left eye appeared to be swollen shut.

A six-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Angels, Ward is batting .253 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games.

Earlier this season, Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and a concussion after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. The ball hit Feltner on the back right side of his head, and he fell to the ground. He lay on his stomach as two members of the Rockies athletic training staff aided him. He was able to get on his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of the two trainers.

While it isn’t clear if Feltner will return this season — he was placed on the 60-day injured list after the May incident — he told reporters he does not “want to rule it out.”