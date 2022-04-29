MLB suspends Bauer 324 games after assault investigation

FILE – Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. Bauer sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault in federal court Monday, April 25, 2022, in a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the athlete. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(NewsNation) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s sexual assault policy.

Bauer, a Cy Young Award winner with the Reds in 2020, was signed by the Dodgers to a record-breaking 3-year, $102 million contract prior to the 2021 season, is accused of sexually abusing and beating a San Diego woman who he had met online.

Bauer has maintained the interaction was consensual and the two engaged in a rough sexual encounter at her suggestion and he followed guidelines agreed upon between them.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” Bauer said Friday in a statement. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

MLB ultimately sided with the woman, doling out a 324 game suspension to Bauer, the equivalent of two full seasons.

Prosecutors opted not to file criminal charges against Bauer.

The woman sought a restraining order from Bauer but was denied it by the Los Angeles County prosecutors who said there was insufficient evidence to prove her claims beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer pitched in just 17 games with the Dodgers before MLB put him on administrative leave while they investigated allegations of sexual assault against him.

While MLB investigated Bauer he was placed on administrative leave and was paid his full $29 million salary in 2021 and continued to be paid from his $32 million salary this season.

If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

The Dodgers released the following statement on Friday:

“Today we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline. The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Bauer’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against the woman claiming her claim had damaged his reputation. He also filed a defamation lawsuit against The Athletic.