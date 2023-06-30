NASCAR street race: Drivers face unfamiliar course in Chicago

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Ahead of NASCAR’s historic street race in Chicago, industry experts are speculating about what fans might anticipate. The race might be described as unpredictable due to the unfamiliarity of the course, as no one has had prior experience driving on it.

Drivers will practice on the streets Saturday morning for the first-ever street race in 75 years of NASCAR. Winning strategies may be challenging to determine, adding excitement to both races this weekend.

“I’ve seen a lot of cool things happen in this sport but this has to go right to the top,” said NASCAR legend Dale Jarrett.

Jarrett felt the urge to return behind the wheel just to participate in this weekend’s inaugural races through the streets of Chicago. NASCAR’s first-ever street race promises to be an unexpected thrill, showcasing the excitement of the unexpected.

“We’ve never done this before and you can look at the track, you can walk the track and you can think OK I know what’s going to happen,” said NASCAR great Jeff Burton. “You strap yourself in that car and pull out and it’s completely different than what you thought.”



This challenging course will feature long stretches allowing drivers to reach speeds of 140 to 150 miles per hour. However, they’ll face the challenge of rapidly decelerating to 40 mph in the tight turns.



“If we mess up by two inches, you’re probably going to hit a wall and probably take your car out of the race and you’ll be done for the day,” said NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger. “So as a driver, it makes it a lot of fun but it makes it a little unnerving.”

The 220-mile race is shorter than the usual NASCAR event, which professionals predict will result in exciting and aggressive racing.



“Fans always like to see a little bumping and banging, and I think we are going to see that here,” Jarrett said.

The race will bring a unique experience for drivers, and being the first of its kind, crossing the finish line and claiming the checkered flag will hold even greater significance.

“To be a part of the inaugural event is just special in its own right, let alone hopefully I’m the one that wins it,” Allmendinger said.