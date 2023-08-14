Native American organization wants ‘Redskins’ name to return

(NewsNation) — A group of Native Americans is calling on the Washington Commanders football team to revert to its old “Redskins” name.

The team changed its name in 2020 after complaints “Redskins” was offensive to Native Americans. The squad first became the Washington Football Team before changing to the Commanders in 2022, but now, the Native American Guardians Association wants to see a return to the old name.

The group has created an online petition that advocates for a return to the name as a way to honor Native American heritage.

“We recognize that change is sometimes necessary and beneficial. However, in this case, the name change has caused division among supporters, tarnishing the team’s legacy and distancing it from its roots. As fans, we seek unity, respect, and inclusivity,” the petition reads. “We believe that the name Redskins can be a catalyst for positive change, fostering understanding and appreciation for Native American heritage through community outreach, education, and collaboration.”

Earlier this month, the group sent a letter to Commanders leadership asking that the team “revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community and rightfully change their name back to ‘the Redskins.'”

But given the years of debate that went into changing the name in the first place, it is unlikely that the team will revert to the old name.