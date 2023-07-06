Newfoundlands work as lifeguards at Maine beach amid shortage

(NewsNation) — Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage, authorities at Maine’s Scarborough Beach State Park are using dogs to close the recruiting gap.

Buoy and Beacon, both Newfoundland breeds, are trained to help lifeguards rescue swimmers, towing victims to safety.

“Beacon is two years old. She is zero to 60 in two seconds. So she moves very fast,” said Greg Wilfert, the park’s manager. “Buoy is more methodical in what she does, and she’s not a year yet. She’ll be a year in about three days. And they are just wonderful dispositions and they’re ready to work.”

Having been a lifeguard for more than 50 years, Wilfert proposed the idea of incorporating dogs into the mix four years ago. He initiated the process after a family member gifted him Beacon.

“I met Maria Gray at the American Academy at Canine Water Rescue and started training with her and Beacon’s probably a year ahead of schedule,” he said. “She can perform rescues now, and she’s doing a great job every day and training Buoy at the same time.”

Wilfert said both dogs have undergone simulated rescue training, but have not yet participated in any real-time rescues.

“This year, the dog is written into the rescue plan that when a lifeguard goes in the water another lifeguard will follow with the dog,” he said.

Beacon can rescue about five people. Wilfert said

“A lifeguard will say go home and the lifeguard will give them a rescue can and they’ll grab onto it, and then she can pull them all in,” he explained. “Newfies don’t swim the dog paddle; they swim a modified breaststroke.”