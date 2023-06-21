NFL clarifies gambling policies amid rise in violations

FILE – Customers at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. on Sept. 9, 2018, await the kickoff of the first NFL season after a US Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for legal sports betting. Americans have bet over $220 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the five years since that ruling. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Following a rise in gambling violations over the last two seasons, the NFL clarified its policies during a video conference with players and other league personnel this week.

It comes after several anonymous NFL players told sport website The Athletic that they were not sure what the rules were when it came to making bets and that the league and the players union needed to do a better job of educating them on the policies.

In the legal betting era, the NFL has suspended more players for violating its policies than the NBA, MLB and NHL combined.

Now, the league is trying to address what it sees as potentially problematic gambling.

On Tuesday, the NFL clarified those rules during a league-wide video conference. According to NFL media, the updated rules are as follows:

NFL players cannot bet on any NFL games or other events including the Pro Bowl and awards voting, the draft or the rookie combine.

Players cannot place bets while on team property, traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel.

Players are also barred from having someone else bet for them or sharing “inside information” with bettors.

Players are not allowed to even enter a physical sportsbook at any point during the NFL season, including the playoffs, even after their team’s season is done.

Players are banned from playing daily fantasy football.

And new for 2023: Rookies must attend a mandatory education session on the league’s gambling rules.

For non-players, the league’s rules are simple: No sports betting allowed.

The NFL suspended five players in April after they violated the league’s gambling rules.

And the league is investigating Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers after he allegedly bet on his team’s games last season.

Additionally, former Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season after being suspended for placing five bets on Falcons games while injured in 2021.

Now, many NFL players and other employees are familiarizing themselves with the league’s rules regarding gambling.

While the league is cracking down on players and other employees betting, the NFL has otherwise embraced legalized gambling.

The league itself has a trio of official betting partners in Caesars, Draftkings and Fanduel — three of the five biggest operators in American sports gambling. And more than three-quarters of the league’s teams have at least one sports betting or daily fantasy sports sponsorship.

Starting this year, the league will allow teams to operate sports books at their stadiums during games.