NFL owners want Commanders’ Snyder out: Washington Post

FILE – Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. A woman accused Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder of sexually harassing and assaulting her on a team plane in 2009, and the woman was later paid $1.6 million by the team to settle her claims, according to a document obtained by the Washington Post, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(NewsNation) — Dan Snyder bought the Washington Commanders, then known as the Redskins, back in 1999, and his name has been covered in controversy ever since.

While he has emerged relatively unscathed in the past, that could change soon, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Several anonymous NFL owners spoke to the Post saying things such as:

“He needs to sell.”

“Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell.”

“I think there will be a movement,” the same owner said. “We need to get 24 votes.”

It will take 24 of the 32 owners to force Synder to sell the team if he will not go willingly.

Snyder is currently under a congressional investigation, facing allegations of sexual harassment and bullying from Commander employees, along with accusations of hiding millions in ticket sales.

Last year, Snyder was fined $10 million by the NFL after he settled a lawsuit brought by a former cheerleader. She accused Snyder of sexually assaulting her.

Rather than Snyder being suspended, his wife Tanya was named CEO of the team and took over his day-to-day responsibilities.

The next NFL owner’s meeting is set for mid-October.