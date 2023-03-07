NFL player K.J. Osborn rescues man from burning car

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 15: K.J. Osborn #17 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn helped save a man from a burning car in what he says was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

The accident happened in Austin, Texas, where the 25-year-old Osborn has been training

In a conversation with “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Osborn said he was in an Uber when a car sped past and crashed into a pillar, bursting into flames.

After calling 911, Osborn, his Uber driver and two others helped pull the driver out of the burning car. Photos posted on Osborn’s Twitter account show someone reaching into a burning car as well as the aftermath of the fire, with the entire hood of the car bent and charred.

Osborn said he hopes to visit the driver in the hospital, and that he believes the man only had minor injuries from the crash.

In his Twitter post, Osborn thanked God for putting him in a position to help out.

“Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being a part of in a million years,” he wrote.