NFL ‘report card’ puts Vikings atop satisfaction rankings

(NewsNation) — An NFL “report card” compiled by the NFL Players Association ranks the Minnesota Vikings as No. 1 for player satisfaction.

The inaugural survey asked about 1,300 players to weigh in on each team’s services and facilities, including things like nutrition, weight rooms and training staff. Each team received an A-F rating in each category, as well as an overall rating.

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders followed the Vikings atop the list. The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys rounded out the top 5.

The Washington Commanders ranked the worst at 32, while the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs came in at 29.

Andrew Brandt, NFL media insider and executive director at the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law, joined “NewsNation: Rush Hour” on Friday to discuss the ratings. He says they could have an impact on free agency.

