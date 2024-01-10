Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring: Reports

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(NewsNation) — Longtime University of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, who won six national championships with the team, is retiring, according to media reports.

ESPN and Tuscaloosa News reported the retirement Wednesday.

Saban coached the Crimson Tide to an overall 11-1 record in the regular season and an SEC title this year, earning a place as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. Alabama lost to Michigan in the semifinals.

The 72-year-old Saban restored a Crimson Tide program once ruled by Paul “Bear” Bryant to the top of college football after taking over in 2007.

Saban led the Tide to nine Southeastern Conference Championships and won his first national title at Alabama with a 14-0 season in 2009. Titles came again in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. Alabama was always a contender but had fallen short of the title since then.

Saban is famed for his sideline scowl and fiery demeanor — and for winning. Saban has won more national titles than any other major college coach.

Saban is 297-71-1 as a college head coach, with stops at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, where he also won a national title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.