NIL v. NFL: Could college deals rival first-round draft picks?

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison runs after a catch against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(NewsNation) — College football players face a tight deadline, with less than a month to decide on entering the NFL draft. However, they encounter an additional challenge as name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals may offer earnings comparable to those of a first-round draft pick.

Some sports analysts suggest some of the best college players could potentially match or surpass the NIL earnings of top NFL draft picks if they choose to stay in school. For example, a college backup quarterback is set to earn more than an NFL MVP candidate quarterback.

Two standout Ohio State University players, Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson, might opt out of this year’s NFL draft after receiving NIL deals to prolong their college careers, Christian Williams of Footballguys reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Brandt provided some context for what kind of money we’re talking about, writing on X, “For Harrison, that’s roughly $25 million next year, plus any endorsement (pro NIL) income. Someone’s offering that in NIL??”

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning, is reportedly set to earn $2.8 million in NIL money this season. He serves as a backup quarterback and played in one game this year.

In contrast, Brock Purdy, a star quarterback for the 49ers and an MVP candidate, is expected to make around $900,000 this year.

Among the top earners in college through NIL deals is Bronny James, son of LeBron James, who is projected to generate $5.9 million. Shedeaur Sanders, the son of Coach “Prime Time” Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, is projected to have a $4.8 million NIL valuation, per Bleacher Report. Next in line is Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne and USC quarterback and Heisman candidate Caleb Williams.

According to Spotrac, signing bonuses for each of the first five picks in the 2024 draft, under the terms of the NFL’s rookie wage scale ranged from $20,373,464 to $24,849,725.

Meanwhile, Purdy isn’t alone, other athletes like Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and Tyreses Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers star leading the league in assists, are also commanding substantial earnings with Haliburton making about $4.5 million.

In Major League Baseball, rookie Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is earning just under $750,000.

Top-tier college football players, expected to be early NFL draft picks, might find themselves making more from NIL deals in college than in the professional league.

“I would say more about the fifth, sixth, seventh round free agent players that aren’t drafted, may have opportunities to make more money in college depending on their marketability and their NIL packages than they do as the pros,” said Andrew Brandt, executive director Moorad Center at Villanova.