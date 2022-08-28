NIL profits continue to roll in for college athletes

(NewsNation) — A Supreme Court ruling last year dramatically shook up the college athletics landscape, and now players are entering year two of the name, image and likeness era.

The unanimous decision by the justices struck down the NCAA’s prohibition on compensation for student-athletes, which has resulted in deals reportedly as large as $9 million.

Jim Cavale, founder and CEO of INFLCR, joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to break down the first year of the college athletics under NIL rules and what further developments are on the horizon.