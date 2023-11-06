‘Should have said something’: Former Northwestern athlete claims abuse, racism

(NewsNation) — Northwestern University is facing more than 20 lawsuits over abuse in the athletics department, with current and former athletes claiming they experienced racism, extreme hazing and retaliation.

This comes after allegations against Northwestern’s head football coach came to light over the summer.

Now, two former Northwestern football players, Noah Herron and Rico Lamitte, are coming forward to speak on behalf of a group of more than 50 former athletes who allegedly shared similar experiences.

Lamitte joined “NewsNation Prime” to share his story, saying he initially tried to put it behind him but had to speak up when he saw the backlash his former teammate was facing.

“I should have said something back then. And it really upset me to see him being attacked publicly. We’re brothers, you know, all the guys on the team. And to see that going down on Twitter, on Facebook, people being attacked for reciting things that actually happened, I had to say something” Lamitte told NewsNation.

Lamitte described the culture at Northwestern, saying, “A lot of us had tunnel vision at the time. We’re thinking about going to the NFL, you’re thinking about making plays, you’re thinking about being other people’s other players out for your position, and you let stuff like that slide.”

However, the trauma of his experiences was not something he was able to leave behind.

“We talk a lot about Black and Brown trauma and how that affects you and how you carry it on with you. And we don’t really have the time to process that. And it really hit home for me,” Lamitte said.