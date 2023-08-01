Northwestern hires former AG to investigate hazing allegations

FILE – Northwestern linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass during an NCAA college football game Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday, July 25, to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will lead an independent investigation of Northwestern University’s processes and accountability mechanisms in response to allegations of misconduct in the school’s athletic programs, the university announced Monday.

In an effort to ensure the athletic department is consistent with the school’s mission and values, the University hired Lynch to detect, report and respond to any potential misconduct in the program, including hazing, bullying and discrimination of any kind, the press release said.

Northwestern has recently come under public scrutiny due to a scandal over hazing.

The private school in Evanston, Illinois, faces multiple lawsuits, including one on behalf of Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates, which alleges hazing by teammates that includes sexual abuse. The 52-page complaint also says coaches made racially charged comments to players of color.

“Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period,” Northwestern President Michael Schill said. “I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities.”

The school has promised to provide all of its students with the resources and support they need to do whatever is necessary to protect and ensure their safety, Schill said.

Lynch’s investigation will begin immediately and, at the conclusion of her review, she will make her findings public, the press release said.

This review is one of the series of immediate actions that the university has taken in response to the hazing allegations in the football program.

Other actions include monitoring the football locker room, in-person hazing training led by outside experts and enhancing the university’s existing resources with online tools to report complaints of hazing, bullying and other misconduct, the release said.

Northwestern also fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald and baseball coach Jim Foster amid the allegations of misconduct and hazing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.