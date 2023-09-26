Padres react to ‘AI robots’ at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — If you were at the Padres game Friday, you may have noticed some “AI robots” at Petco Park.

No, robots are not taking over the world, but 20th Century Studios is promoting its new sci-film “The Creator,” which is about a futuristic war between humans and robots. It is set to be released in theatres Friday.

Humans costumed to look like bionic machines were seen wandering the field during batting practice, catching the attention of Padres players, staff and even the fans. Their reactions to the “cyborgs” were priceless.

Padres catcher Luis Campusano appeared to be in shock with his glove over his mouth while A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations and general manager of the Padres, dapped up one of the “robots.” Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. recorded the moment on his phone and others laughed in amazement.

This wasn’t the first time “The Creator” showcased their characters in a public setting. On Sept. 10, fans at SoFi Stadium were shown the “AI robots” with blank stares among other cheering humans on the double-sided video board.

The “droids” must’ve given the Padres a bit of an energy boost in the team’s win against the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2.