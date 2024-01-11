Patriots, coach Bill Belichick, expected to ‘part ways’: Reports

New England Patriots headcoach Bill Belichick arrives for a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The New England Patriots will play against the Indiana Colts in a NFL game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

(NewsNation) — Bill Belichick, the man with the most Super Bowl trophies of any NFL head coach, will be looking for a job for the first time in 24 years, ESPN and The Athletic report.

The outlets say Belichick and the New England Patriots have agreed to “part ways” after a string of disappointing seasons. The Patriots tied for the second worst record in the NFL in 2023.

The Patriots told NewsNation Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft will hold a news conference at noon Thursday, but did not confirm the reports of Belichick leaving the team.

His six Super Bowl championships, all with the Patriots since 2001, are second to none. He is the second-winningest coach of all time behind Miami’s Don Shula.

