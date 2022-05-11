Permanent ballpark pitched for ‘Field of Dreams’ site

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — It’s official. Magic is back in Iowa.

Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is coming back in 2022 and a nonprofit organization is seeking to make it a permanent fixture for baseball fans.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will emerge from the cornstalks this year, as they are scheduled to play on Aug. 11 in Dyersville, Iowa, the setting for the 1989 baseball movie, “Field of Dreams.”

The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees played in the first Major League game at the site in 2021 and it was a massive hit.

Now an Iowa nonprofit hopes that if they build it, fans will come, and they unveiled plans for a new facility that would make the Field of Dreams a permanent reality for baseball fans.

This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. is now looking to secure $50 million to build a brand new multipurpose stadium around the field where the movie starring Kevin Costner was filmed. The group believes the stadium could be a year-round draw.

“We got together and you know ‘how can we really take that energy and all of that positive momentum and put that towards a structure that we can use year round.'” said Keith Rahe, of Travel Dubuque.

This year, the group is hoping the Cubs and Reds will rekindle the same magic in the ballpark that holds a special place in the hearts of baseball fans around the globe.

NewsNation affiliate WHO contributed to this report.