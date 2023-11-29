Police confirm investigation into NBA player Josh Giddey

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 19: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Police in Newport Beach, California, confirmed to NewsNation they are investigating allegations NBA player Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case,” Chief Joseph Cartwright said in a news release Wednesday.

The allegations surfaced on social media last week. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user last week said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

“The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process

while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD Detectives

are still conducting an active investigation,” Newport Beach police said.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard addressed the matter Friday, telling reporters he understands the questions surrounding the alleged relationship but does not “have anything to say” right now.

The NBA confirmed Friday it is also investigating the allegations.

Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October.

He has continued to play for the Thunder since the allegations surfaced, and coach Mark Daigneault had no comment before Tuesday’s game Giddey played in.

Newport Beach police said anybody with information about the allegations should call Detective C. Carter at 949-644-3783 or cecarter@nbpd.org.

The police department declined to answer any questions about the investigation and said further updates would be available on the social media platform X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.