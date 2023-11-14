Race along Las Vegas Strip like an F1 driver in track simulator

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you wondered what it will look like as Formula One drivers take on the Las Vegas Strip at 200-plus mph? This simulation can you give a virtual experience of just that.

Lawrence Thomas is the founder of Sim Coaches in Las Vegas which brings racing simulators to professional drivers and home enthusiasts. Just in time for F1, he has programmed his simulator with the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit. You can race virtual F1 cars along the track with competitors as you zoom past recognizable Las Vegas landmarks.

They try to make their simulators as realistic as possible.

“We actually focus on building residential simulators for people that need to practice in their home. We focus on one-to-one simulation so stuff that feels just like a car on the simulator,” Thomas said.

Since the news of F1 coming to Las Vegas, interest in the driving simulators has skyrocketed.

You can try your hand at driving one of the simulators during race weekend at Flyover Las Vegas and on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.