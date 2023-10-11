Sergio Brown in custody in connection with mother’s death: Report

FILE – Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids in south London, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. Authorities searched Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, for the former NFL player after his 73–year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Former NFL player Sergio Brown was taken into custody in connection with the death of his mother, CNN reports.

According to the Maywood Police Department, Myrtle Simmons-Brown’s body was discovered in a creek behind her suburban Chicago residence on Sept. 16.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled the 73-year-old’s death a homicide, according to NewsNation affiliate WGN News in Chicago.

In September, a video posted to an Instagram page that appeared to belong to Sergio Brown, a man resembling Brown calls reports about the death of his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Brown, “fake news.”

“Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI,” the man says in the rambling, expletive-filled video, in which he says he thought his mother “was on vacation” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Sergio Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his time with the NFL. He played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

