Reports: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka

FILE – Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka speaks from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (NewsNation) — The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champions have not revealed any details publicly. The exact punishment, including the length of the possible suspension, has not been determined.

ESPN first reported Wednesday night Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organization guidelines. That report stated conversations between the league and the Celtics were taking place to determine the right course of action.

The Celtics open training camp on Tuesday. If Udoka — who was fourth in the NBA’s coach of the year balloting last season — will not be allowed to lead the team, it would add to a run of issues the club is facing going into the start of formal practices.

Boston made some big moves early in the offseason, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon in a trade from Indiana to bolster an already-strong backcourt, then added sharpshooting veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a free agent.

