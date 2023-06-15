SailGP cruises into Season 4 in Chicago

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Setting sail and making a splash, athletes from across the world prepare to compete in the Sail Grand Prix Competition. Entering its fourth season, the 12-race global circuit spanning four continents will stop in Chicago first, with 10 teams, for two days of spectator-focused racing.

“It’s full on — we’ve got helmets on; we’ve got body armor; we’ve got oxygen tanks in case we fall into the water,” said Team USA athlete Paul Campbell-James. “It’s full-on racing, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Known as the world’s most exciting racing on the water, Sail GP uses identical hydroforming of each catamaran — that’s a 50-foot race bow with an 80-foot sail flying over the water at speeds of more than 60 mph, and the competition promises to be fierce.

On Wednesday, teams launched their boat into the lake and started a game plan for race number one.

Chicago is the only freshwater stop, and Lake Michigan offers its own set of challenges. The water conditions play a major factor in plotting the perfect race.

“We’ll get everything from super windy to light winds to wavy to flat water, and we’ve got freshwater, so you know, it’s tricky for the sailors,” Campbell-James said.

“Lake Michigan can have a bit of everything,” said Team Denmark athlete Katja Salskow-Everson.”Last year, we saw that there was different every day we sail. And now we’re trying to look at the forecast every day and get prepared. But suddenly this looks totally different than what we prepared for.”

Three 12- to 15-minute races will take place on Friday and Saturday. The races will start at 4 p.m. and there will be 90 minutes of races with three races each day. Gates will open at Navy Pier at 3 p.m.

Spectators can watch from Navy Pier, where you will need a ticket. But anyone along the lakefront between Museum Campus and Navy Pier should be able to catch a glimpse of the event.

The Sail GP events come as the city also revs up for the NASCAR Street Race at the beginning of July.