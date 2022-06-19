Savannah Bananas taking baseball world by storm

(NewsNation) — Maybe you’ve heard of them, maybe you haven’t. One amateur baseball team down South is taking the sport by storm.

The Savannah Bananas turned an empty Georgia stadium into a viral sensation and entertainment venue. Every game brings a unique atmosphere, with some calling them the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.

Baseball fans, players, umpires and coaches all take part in creating a one-of-a-kind experience during each game.

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole and head coach Tyler Gillum joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to talk about their unusual path to success.

“We had a singular goal to bring baseball back to Savannah, to make it fun and to now see it national. Every night, you’ll have fans come from over 30 states, five to 10 countries, people drive, you know, 20 hours to come to Bananas games. It’s crazy. They line up hours in advance just to see these guys play. It’s truly special,” Cole said.

“Every year and every night, we continue to try to plus the experience, add something new, you know, whether it’s a dancing umpire this year or the breakdancing coach was one year. Every year, we want to continue to enhance so fans can see something they never seen before and every night they want to see something new.”

And Cole says the Bananas are just getting started.