South Florida business booming amid NBA, NHL playoffs

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, right, shoots while defended by Miami Heat forward Kevin Love during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool)

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Two teams, two titles at stake. South Florida is getting ready for an epic run of final games.

Wednesday’s NBA Finals game in Miami between the Heat and Denver Nuggets starts a stretch of four consecutive days of either NBA or NHL title matchup contests. The Florida Panthers are home for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, followed by Game 4 of Heat-Nuggets on Friday and Game 4 of Panthers-Golden Knights on Saturday.

While the teams have their backs against the wall, the sports buzz is creating a boost for business, too.

From the Miami bar scene to Bayside Marketplace boutiques, South Florida sports fever is flowing. Even on the open waters, conversations on the Crusin’ Tikis are about sports and bringing in extra customers.

“We have a lot of people from all over the world coming to see the Heat finals,” said Ola of Cruisin’ Tikis Miami.

It’s the same sentiment at 200 feet in the air aboard the Skyview Miami Ferris Wheel

“During the playoffs, we get an influx of Heat fans right here downtown, before the games. People coming to grab a drink, grab a ride, see Biscayne Bay then go cheer on the Heat in the playoffs,” said Kade Lopez of Skyviews Miami. “Every night we’re hoping for games three and four; we can feel the energy. We need the Heat to do well. We need the Heat to win.”

Less than 40 miles away, the Florida Panthers are fighting for a championship of their own. It’s the first time the Panthers will be in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals since 1996.

Also, there have been three consecutive days of home NBA or NHL title-round series in one building (or market, in this case) on two previous occasions — but never four in a row, until now.

Glen Allen, vice president of sports and entertainment at Visit Florida Fort Lauderdale, said no matter the outcome in either series, South Florida is winning.

“The entire national sports scene is in South Florida right now,” Allen said. “This helps generate exposure and from our standpoint will help us generate more event opportunities from an amateur standpoint,” Allen said.

The Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game 3 will air Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Florida Panthers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights are set to play Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.