‘Like Christmas’: City of Speedway, Indiana, gears up for Indy 500

Alex Palou, of Spain, drives during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(NewsNation) — As drivers gear up for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 on the track, the city of Speedway, Indiana, is getting in the spirit.

“It’s like Christmas,” said Marie Hall, a local business owner.

The town surrounding the iconic speedway is home to about 13,000 people, many of whom celebrate the event like any holiday. With the racetrack in their backyard, a love for racing runs through members of the community.

“It’s like the holiday that only exists in the town of Speedway. You know you have Christmas, you have Thanksgiving, you have Easter, and here we have May,” said Speedway resident Michelle Lowry.

On Main Street, Hall’s store sells almost exclusively black-and-white-checkered outfits.

“It’s exciting,” Hall said. “We get to see old friends, everyone’s here for a good time.”

Her husband, Norman Hall, raced in the Indy 500, making the event that much more personal to her. Norman’s helmet from 1961 is still kept by her store’s window

Back on the racetrack, this year’s edition of the Indy 500 has already started with a practice-session collision that injured Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge, the only female driver in this year’s race.

Wilson suffered a fractured back from the crash and was sent to the hospital. He is now out of the 107th race.

The two drivers were going through Turns 1 and 2 about an hour into the two-hour session when the entire field appeared to slow down. Legge closed fast on Wilson and hit the rear of his car, sending both cars skidding into the wall. Legge hit with a glancing blow to the rear of her car, but Wilson was pointed nearly head-on when he made contact with the SAFER barrier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.